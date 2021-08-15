NBA summer league: Former Vols' update
The NBA’s MGM Resorts summer league continued Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada with three former Tennessee players competing.
The summer league tipped on Aug. 8 and continues through Tuesday with games being contested at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Arena.
Seven former Volunteers are playing in the summer league, including Yves Pons (Memphis); Jordan Bowden (Brooklyn); Admiral Schofield (Atlanta); Keon Johnson (Los Angeles Clippers); Jordan Bone (Indiana); Jaden Springer (Philadelphia) and Kyle Alexander (Phoenix).
Alexander, Bone and Springer played Saturday and made contributions for their respective teams.
Below are stats from former Vols.
Comments / 0