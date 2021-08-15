Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

Hiring now! Jobs in Melcher-Dallas with an immediate start

Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 7 days ago

(Melcher-Dallas, IA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Melcher-Dallas companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOOzvb00

1. Dock Supervisor Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $36/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dock Supervisor

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Job available - immediate employment - Mobile Patrol Security Officer - American Security and Inv...

🏛️ American Security and Investigations, LLC

📍 Carlisle, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview American Security has been delivering 'peace of mind' to our customers for over 45 years! We are an innovative team of safety and security professionals that bring a customer service mindset ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $3,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Swan, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Bondurant, IA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Job available - immediate employment - 1st Shift Part Time Cleaner, Temp-To-Hire/ Downtown Des Mo...

🏛️ Marsden Building Maintenance

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden Building Maintenance, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Set Up Assistant

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Carlisle, IA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking experienced leads and merchandisers for Resets, Remodels, and New Store Set-ups for immediate hire! Travel can be anywhere from 3 to 6 weeks at a time with hotel ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Job available - immediate employment - Hiring Now! Cleaner in Des Moines- 1st/ 2nd/ 3rd Shift - M...

🏛️ Marsden Building Maintenance

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden Building Maintenance, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Des Moines, IA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas, IA
14
Followers
202
Post
353
Views
ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

