Start immediately with these jobs in Scranton

(Scranton, PA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Scranton companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Package Sorter - Amazon Hiring Now!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Wilkes-Barre, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hanover Township, PA Hourly pay rate: $15.50 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open ...

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Swipejobs for Premier Employee Solutions

📍 Scranton, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Today, Work Today Weekly Pay Job Description: We are Hiring Immediately for Customer Service Representative positions in an exciting warehouse facility! Job responsibilities will include, but ...

3. Work from Home - Call Center Representative

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Jessup, PA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you enjoy the world of a fast paced environment? Are you looking for shifting hours and weekly pay checks? Manpower has immediate openings for Call Center Representatives! What's in it for you

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Scranton, PA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Resident Advisor-2nd shift

🏛️ The Salvation Army Eastern Territory

📍 Wilkes-Barre, PA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Position: Resident Advisor Location: The Kirby family House, 17 S Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre Availability of Position: Immediately Schedule: Part-Time; 2nd shift 2:30 pm -8:30 pm or 8 ...