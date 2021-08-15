Cancel
Bailey, CO

These Bailey companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Bailey Times
 7 days ago

(Bailey, CO) These companies are hiring Bailey residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Office Assistant (Entry Level)

🏛️ Lawrence Construction Company

📍 Littleton, CO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lawrence Construction Company is a family-owned heavy civil construction company with nine decades of innovation and experience. We specialize in mining and reclamation projects, heavy highway bridge ...

2. Sales & Marketing - Financial Services - Entry Level/Part-time Remote!

🏛️ FIVE RINGS FINANCIAL

📍 Littleton, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Representative - Financial Services - Work Remotely to join our team! This is not a corporate job, you have the freedom to work a schedule that fits your life. The ...

3. CO Corp Customer Service/Administrative Representative

🏛️ AT THE BEACH LLC

📍 Englewood, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Corporate Office - Englewood, CO Position Type Full Time Salary Range $16.00 - $17.00 Hourly Job Shift Day Job Category Customer Service Description Job ...

4. Team Member - $15.50/hr

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Lone Tree, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$15.50+ an Hour - Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook. Entry Level Want to work in a shiny brand-new Shack!? Be apart of the record breaking GRAND OPENING of Shake Shack! Shake Shack is a ...

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Golden, CO

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DDE5 Centennial, CO (Starting Pay $18.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DDE5 - Centennial - 6951 South ...

6. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Littleton, CO

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

7. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Littleton, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Ken Caryl, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

9. Sales Associate - H Swing- Colorado- Colfax & Teller 50054

🏛️ AT THE BEACH LLC

📍 Denver, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Colfax & Teller 50054 - Lakewood, CO Position Type Full-Time/Part-Time Education Level High School Salary Range $12.32 - $14.77 Hourly Job Shift Any Job Category ...

10. Sales Representative

🏛️ Premier Roofing Company

📍 Littleton, CO

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking energetic, entry-level sales reps for our dynamic sales team. At Premier, the future is bright. You're going to need your shades. We are successful. We are expanding. And we need more ...

Bailey Times

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

