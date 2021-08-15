Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in North Platte

Posted by 
North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
 7 days ago

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in North Platte.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in North Platte:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOOuVy00

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,898 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $2,898 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN PACU - Post Anesthetic Care for a travel nursing job in North Platte, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: PACU - Post Anesthetic Care

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Extension Assistant - NEP (Lincoln Co.) #S_210388

🏛️ WEST CENTRAL RESARCH & EXTENSION CENTER

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $35,816 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Working Title Extension Assistant - NEP (Lincoln Co.) Department West Central Rsch & Ext Center-0944 Requisition Number S_210388 Posting Open Date 06/02/2021 Application Review Date: (To ensure ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Electrician Apprentice

🏛️ Highmark Electric

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking an Electrician Apprentice! You will strive to provide safe electrical systems for a variety of customers. Responsibilities: * Install and repair electrical equipment and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Records Clerk/Cashier

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Records Clerk/Cashier Salary $15.23 Hourly Location North Platte, NE Job Type PERM FULL TIME Department Supreme Court (Court Administrator) Job Number 00560192 Closing 8/23/2021 11:59 PM Central ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Store Cashier

🏛️ Kwik Stop

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Store Cashier to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company revenue

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Team Member

🏛️ T-J, Inc - Taco Johns

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a Qualified Customer Service Oriented Team Member in North Platte, Nebraska at our 4th street location. Welcome to the wonderful world of Taco John's! In our ever-evolving need of servicing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Office Specialist Part Time #02702431

🏛️ NE DEPT TRANSPORTATION HR

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Permanent Part Time Office Specialist Salary: $14.90 Hourly Location: North Platte, NE Job Type: PERM PART TIME Department: Department of Transportation Job Number: 02702431 Closing: Continuous ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $2793.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 North Platte, NE

💰 $2,793 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in North Platte, NE. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2793.2 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

North Platte News Flash

North Platte News Flash

North Platte, NE
39
Followers
171
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Great Benefits#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes#Vivian Health#Lincoln Co#Working Title Extension#Department Supreme Court#Ne Dept#Mynela Staffing#Cath Lab Registered Nurse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy