Work remotely in Bolivar — these positions are open now

(Bolivar, MO) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bolivar, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative We're hiring and are looking to connect with you to help us deliver exceptional customer service experience as a Customer Service Representative , a work from home ...

3. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Grizzly Industrial Inc

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!!! Our call center is looking for charismatic individuals with excellent phone and communication skills who are looking to work from home

4. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

5. Sales Consultant (Remote)

🏛️ Ideal Image Development Corporation

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Love Aesthetics? Come Join the Ideal Image National Sales Team as an Aesthetic Sales Consultant Compensation - This position offers a very competitive compensation, including an uncapped ...

6. General Manager Trainee -Bolivar - Earn up to $15.00 per hour (1645)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Bolivar, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * Starting at $10.50 - $13.00 per hour

7. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bolivar, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

8. REMOTE iOS Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE iOS Engineer If you are a REMOTE iOS Engineer with 2+ years of experience in iOS app store and you are a UIkit expert....please read on! We are the next great social network. Our app is a ...

9. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...