Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolivar, MO

Work remotely in Bolivar — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Bolivar Voice
Bolivar Voice
 7 days ago

(Bolivar, MO) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bSOOtdF00

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bolivar, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. REMOTE - Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative We're hiring and are looking to connect with you to help us deliver exceptional customer service experience as a Customer Service Representative , a work from home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Grizzly Industrial Inc

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!!! Our call center is looking for charismatic individuals with excellent phone and communication skills who are looking to work from home

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Consultant (Remote)

🏛️ Ideal Image Development Corporation

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Love Aesthetics? Come Join the Ideal Image National Sales Team as an Aesthetic Sales Consultant Compensation - This position offers a very competitive compensation, including an uncapped ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Manager Trainee -Bolivar - Earn up to $15.00 per hour (1645)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Bolivar, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary * This job cannot be performed remotely * Report to a specific address * Must be authorized to work in the United States * Background check required * Starting at $10.50 - $13.00 per hour

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Bolivar, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. REMOTE iOS Engineer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE iOS Engineer If you are a REMOTE iOS Engineer with 2+ years of experience in iOS app store and you are a UIkit expert....please read on! We are the next great social network. Our app is a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Online Middle School Reading Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Springfield, MO

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Middle School Reading Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bolivar Voice

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar, MO
40
Followers
164
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bolivar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Bolivar, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Consultant#Spanish#Az Co#Ttec Services Corporation#Home Customer Service#S P Data Llc Springfield#Love Aesthetics#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Ios#Uikit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy