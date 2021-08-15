Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Preston, MN) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Sales Representative/Lead Driven Sales/Remote Work! - Rochester

🏛️ Oak Grove Financial

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

""We have a great company culture that encourages a work life balance and offers promotion and management opportunities"" * We are diligently seeking a sales representative that is an honest, upbeat ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Onboarding Admin

🏛️ Ajilon

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a position in the health care industry! Ajilion is looking for a Remote Onboarding Admin . This role is 100% Remote! I have listed the details of the position below. Job Title: Onboarding ...

5. Digital Content Writer

🏛️ Cerebral Staffing, LLC

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC to work for our direct client Mayo Clinic as a Digital Content Writer! Location: Remote Shift: 8 hours a day/ 5 days a week Pay : $25-28/hour Contract Period : 08/23/2021 ...

6. Inpatient Coder

🏛️ Cerebral Staffing, LLC

📍 Rochester, MN

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC to work for our direct client Fairview Health as a Inpatient Coder! Location: Remote Shift: Monday-Friday, 8 hours/day Pay : approximately $31/hour Contract Period : 08/23 ...