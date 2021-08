McDonald's has made many strides in the innovation department, especially when it comes to their international offerings. The chain may be known for their Big Mac, but around the world they have a ton of unexpected riffs on familiar fare, per Spoon University. In Canada, they have a McLobster Roll, which "features 100% Atlantic Lobster meat, diced celery, light salad dressing and lettuce." Visit Greece, and find a Greek Mac, which "can be made with either beef or chicken and comes with tzatziki sauce, lettuce and tomato on pita bread." For something you really won't find in an American McDonald's, look no further than the McCurry Pan in India, which is "a rectangular bread bowl filled with chicken and vegetables in curry sauce" .