Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Ashley

(ASHLEY, OH) Companies in Ashley are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ashley:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Owner Operator - Up to 10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring Owner Operators! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Offered Benefits: Solo Drivers gross $7,000 - $10,000 on ...

2. Account Executive

🏛️ Unishippers

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*Compensation is base of $$50K+ plus uncapped commissions plus allowances. Target earnings year one $85K-$90K+ OTE, $100K+ 18-24 months in. The account executive will meet with C-level executives on ...

3. Business Admin Support

🏛️ AVACO

📍 Marengo, OH

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Location: Lordstown, Ohio Salary: $50,000 - $75,000/year (depending on experience) General Description AVACO, Inc. is a growing U.S. sale and marketing branch of AVACO, Co. LTD, a high tech ...

4. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Covered Insurance-Digital Insurance Marketplace

📍 Marengo, OH

💰 $5,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Covered Insurance Solutions Overview Covered is an Independent Digital Insurance Agency built on technology and founded on the core values of Transparency, Accountability, Collaboration, Generosity ...

5. Restaurant General Manager - Clintonville

🏛️ Noodles And Company

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for someone exceptional to run our restaurant; a dynamic leader who is passionate about making a difference for our guests, and our team members, every single day. Are you a tenacious ...

6. Administrative Assistant- Legal Offices

🏛️ Dawson

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Assistant- Legal Offices (Real Estate/ Financing) Located downtown - free parking! Mon-Fri 8:00am-5:00pm (some flexibility if they want to take an hour vs ½ hour lunch) Will work ...

7. Full-Time Beauty Lead Advisor - Sephora Sales

🏛️ KOHLS

📍 Dublin, OH

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly pay up to $21.45/hour! Drive Kohl's + Sephora sales through an authentic passion for beauty. Engages Clients through identifying their needs with a consultative approach, top beauty brands ...

8. Call Center Bilingual Customer Service Rep

🏛️ DISH

📍 Delaware, OH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position works onsite in our Hillard Customer Service Call Center: 3315 Mill Meadow Dr, Hilliard, OH 43026 DISH is a Fortune 200 company with more than $15 billion in annual revenue that ...

9. Warehouse

🏛️ DHL Supply Chain

📍 Columbus, OH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Warehouse Opportunities DHL Supply Chain Many shift and schedule combinations to fit your life! Wages up to $18.50/hr. Our goal is 300 hires in August! Come work for a dynamic international ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Marion, OH

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...