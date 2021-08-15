A job on your schedule? These Culpeper positions offer flexible hours

(Culpeper, VA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Culpeper are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Sales Manager Account Manager

🏛️ IMONZA

📍 Washington, VA

💰 $4,500 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Manager Account Manager to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. This is a part time position , especially ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Ruckersville, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Part-Time Event Appointment Setter

🏛️ MR. FIX-IT

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $10 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MR.FIX-IT Home Remodeling Part-Time Event Appointment Setter Part-Time Flexible Hours! Job description Are you a Positive and Outgoing person? Do you want to be a part of a team that will help you ...

4. Circulation Administrative Clerk

🏛️ Free Lance-Star

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Circulation Administrative Clerk Part-time The Free Lance-Star Circulation Department has an immediate opening for a part-time Circulation Administrative Clerk. This position plays a vital role in ...

5. Part-time Physician Locums - Correctional Facility - Fredericksburg, VA Area

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Virginia. The ideal candidate will be a Family Medicine or Internal Medicine physician ...

6. Part Time CDL A Job-Home Daily- Gordonsville VA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Gordonsville, VA

💰 $175 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION LOOKING FOR CONSISTENT PAY AND DAILY HOME TIME? MUST LIVE WITHIN 60 MILES OF GORDONSVILLE, VA DESCRIPTION * Drivers will operate in MD, NC ...

7. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Luna

📍 Warrenton, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you looking for an opportunity that allows you the freedom of a flexible schedule while still making some serious money? Luna has the opportunity for you! Luna is currently looking ...

8. Housekeeper Part Time

🏛️ Fredericksburg Residence Inn

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

$250.00 Sign On Bonus! Is cleaning your passion, do you have a great eye for detail? As a housekeeper at Tharaldson Hospitality, you will start your day with a group huddle to get energized to clean ...

9. Porter/Parking Attendant/Event Staff

🏛️ Inn at Willow Grove

📍 Orange, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As well as an award-winning boutique hotel, the Inn at Willow Grove is a premier venue for weddings, banquets, retreats, & private events. We are currently seeking part-time, weekend staff to join ...