Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culpeper, VA

A job on your schedule? These Culpeper positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 7 days ago

(Culpeper, VA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Culpeper are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSOOp6L00

1. Sales Manager Account Manager

🏛️ IMONZA

📍 Washington, VA

💰 $4,500 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Manager Account Manager to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. This is a part time position , especially ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Ruckersville, VA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part-Time Event Appointment Setter

🏛️ MR. FIX-IT

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $10 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

MR.FIX-IT Home Remodeling Part-Time Event Appointment Setter Part-Time Flexible Hours! Job description Are you a Positive and Outgoing person? Do you want to be a part of a team that will help you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Circulation Administrative Clerk

🏛️ Free Lance-Star

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Circulation Administrative Clerk Part-time The Free Lance-Star Circulation Department has an immediate opening for a part-time Circulation Administrative Clerk. This position plays a vital role in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part-time Physician Locums - Correctional Facility - Fredericksburg, VA Area

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $140 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Virginia. The ideal candidate will be a Family Medicine or Internal Medicine physician ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Part Time CDL A Job-Home Daily- Gordonsville VA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Gordonsville, VA

💰 $175 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION LOOKING FOR CONSISTENT PAY AND DAILY HOME TIME? MUST LIVE WITHIN 60 MILES OF GORDONSVILLE, VA DESCRIPTION * Drivers will operate in MD, NC ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Luna

📍 Warrenton, VA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you looking for an opportunity that allows you the freedom of a flexible schedule while still making some serious money? Luna has the opportunity for you! Luna is currently looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Housekeeper Part Time

🏛️ Fredericksburg Residence Inn

📍 Fredericksburg, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

$250.00 Sign On Bonus! Is cleaning your passion, do you have a great eye for detail? As a housekeeper at Tharaldson Hospitality, you will start your day with a group huddle to get energized to clean ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Porter/Parking Attendant/Event Staff

🏛️ Inn at Willow Grove

📍 Orange, VA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As well as an award-winning boutique hotel, the Inn at Willow Grove is a premier venue for weddings, banquets, retreats, & private events. We are currently seeking part-time, weekend staff to join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Culpeper Times

Culpeper Times

Culpeper, VA
83
Followers
180
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Culpeper Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Culpeper, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Gordonsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine Or#Internal Medicine#Tharaldson Hospitality#Willow Grove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy