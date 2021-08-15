Job alert: These jobs are open in Crystal City

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Crystal City.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crystal City:

1. Medical - Call Center - Customer Service

🏛️ PFS Group

📍 Crystal City, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FUTURE WORK FROM HOME POSITIONS!!!! Customer Service Representative - Healthcare Resolving patients' accounts begins when you connect with them through hearing about their experiences and sharing ...

2. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Carrizo Springs, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

3. General Dentist (1)

🏛️ First Step Recruiting

📍 Crystal City, TX

💰 $135,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$2,000 Signing Bonus! General Dentist--Crystal City, Texas (Convenient to Uvalde, Texas)--Loan Repayment for new and recent graduates! We are seeking a Dentist to join a rurally underserved practice ...

4. CDL-A Local Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Crystal City, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Batesville, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Batesville, TX. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

6. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 La Pryor, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

7. Class A CDL - Over-the-Road (OTR) Truck Driver

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Crystal City, TX

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over-the-Road truck drivers in Schneider's Van Truckload division earn up to $0.48 per mile* starting pay with a weekly performance pay up to $0.04 per mile and will haul 95% no-touch freight and ...

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Batesville, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Batesville, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP