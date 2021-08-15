Cancel
NFL

LOOK: Justin Fields' entry into first preseason game causes Bears fans to lose their mind

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
In case you missed it, former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a fantastic debut on the shores of Lake Michigan Saturday.

Now, all the disclaimers about it being the preseason and level of competition apply here, but you could see the speed, ability to keep plays alive, strong arm, and athleticism on display. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out with the plan for Fields to stay behind named starter Andy Dalton, but there’s no denying the fact that Chicago fans have put their hopes on Fields being the face and savior of the organization.

Don’t believe us? Wait until you get a look at how the Bears fans reacted when Fields entered the game for the first time Saturday against the Miami Dolphins.

Now, that’s quite the welcome. What’s even more impressive to me is seeing the players on the field react and get pumped up for him coming into the game with the fans reacting.

You’ll next get to watch Fields work his magic this coming Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT vs. the Buffalo Bills. Tune in.

PHOTOS: Justin Fields' Chicago Bears preseason debut

