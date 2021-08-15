Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Researchers create ‘missing jigsaw piece’ in development of quantum computing

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe promise of quantum computing is incredible, allowing huge leaps in the speed and efficiency of computation. However, even though the idea has been around for decades, putting the concept into practice is a massive engineering challenge. Now, researchers from the University of South Wales Sydney say they have made a leap forward and found the “missing jigsaw piece” to improve the architecture of quantum computing chips.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computer#Quantum Computation#Computing Power#Computing Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Einstein Meant By "Time is an Illusion"

There are all sorts of quotes about time. One of my favorite quotes is by Abhijit Naskar, the author of "Love, God & Neurons: Memoir of a scientist who found himself by getting lost." He said, “Time is basically an illusion created by the mind to aid in our sense of temporal presence in the vast ocean of space. Without the neurons to create a virtual perception of the past and the future based on all our experiences, there is no actual existence of the past and the future. All that there is, is the present.”
AstronomyScientific American

Announcing a New Plan for Solving the Mystery of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

In the courtroom, eyewitness testimony can lead to a life sentence in jail. But in science, such testimony is of limited value. Science mandates quantitative measurements by instruments, removing the subjective impressions of humans from the balance scale of reliability. This is for a good reason. Some people truly believe in a reality that does not exist, either because of hallucinations or as a consequence of deep psychological forces that drive them to ignore facts, especially those that are not flattering to their forecasts or ego.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists at CERN Just Discovered a Brand New Particle

In quantum physics, one breakthrough can quickly lead to several more. This could happen in the wake of a brand new particle recently discovered by a group of scientists with the Large Hadron Collider (LHCb), called Tcc+ and dubbed a tetraquark, according to a recent presentation at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle is an exotic hadron comprised of two quarks and two antiquarks.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists Outlined a Simple New Way to Create Antimatter

A group of researchers has outlined a surprisingly simple method for recreating the conditions near a neutron star, a breakthrough that could lead to new unimagined scientific discoveries revolving around the mysterious role of antimatter, a report from New Atlas explains. The team of physicists designed a device, detailed in...
SciencePosted by
Popular Science

What the heck is a time crystal, and why are physicists obsessed with them?

You’re probably quite familiar with the basic states of matter—solid, liquid, gas—that fill everyday life on Earth. But those three different sorts of matter that each look and act differently aren’t the whole of the universe—far from it. Scientists have discovered (or created) dozens of more exotic states of matter, often bearing mystical and fanciful names: superfluids, Bose-Einstein condensates, and neutron-degenerate matter, to name a few.
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Big Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Physicists Have Developed a New Way to Levitate Objects Using Sound Only

A newly developed method of levitating and manipulating tiny objects using sound waves could represent a major step forward for the technology. Engineers in Japan have figured out how to pick up objects from reflective surfaces using acoustic levitation. Although they can't yet do so reliably, the advance could help unlock the full potential of the manipulation of physical objects using nothing but sound. Biomedical engineering, nanotechnology and the development of pharmaceuticals are some of the fields in which manipulating objects without touching them is potentially really useful. We can already do this with a technology called optical tweezers, which use lasers...
ScienceInverse

A major Einstein theory was just proven right, 106 years later

In 1905 Albert Einstein wrote four groundbreaking papers on quantum theory and relativity. One was on Brownian motion, one earned him the Nobel Prize in 1921, and one outlined the foundations of special relativity. It became known as Einstein’s annus mirabilis or wonderous year. But it’s Einstein’s last 1905 paper...
ComputersDiscover Mag

Time Crystal Created Inside A Quantum Computer

Crystals form when energy is removed from certain materials forcing them to adopt new spatial structures. A key property of crystals is that when they form, symmetry becomes broken. Instead of the material being the same in all directions, it is the same only in some directions. It forms a periodic structure.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Have Created a Supersolid State of Matter in a New Dimension

It's time for an upgrade. Most of us are familiar with the three common states of matter, solid, liquid, and gas, in addition to the uncommon fourth one: plasma. But ongoing research with a novel exotic state called a "supersolid," which was verified a few years ago, has reached a critical impasse: Scientists have created it in a new two-dimensional form, for the first time, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...

Comments / 1

Community Policy