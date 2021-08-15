Researchers create ‘missing jigsaw piece’ in development of quantum computing
The promise of quantum computing is incredible, allowing huge leaps in the speed and efficiency of computation. However, even though the idea has been around for decades, putting the concept into practice is a massive engineering challenge. Now, researchers from the University of South Wales Sydney say they have made a leap forward and found the “missing jigsaw piece” to improve the architecture of quantum computing chips.www.digitaltrends.com
