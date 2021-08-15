Hiring Now: These roles are open in Martin

(MARTIN, SD) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Martin.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Martin:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,286 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $2,286 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Martin, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2386.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $2,386 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Martin, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2386.8 / ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,412 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Martin, SD

💰 $2,412 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Martin, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...