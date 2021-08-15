Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Augustine, TX

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around San Augustine

Posted by 
San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 7 days ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in San Augustine.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Augustine:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bSOOR7100

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,253 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $2,253 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Nacogdoches, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Rayborn East Texas Ice Cream

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant store manager, 2425 North St, Nacogdoches, TX Marble Slab Creamery/Great American Cookie Prefer 2 years of retail management experience with a current food manager certification. In ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,787 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $1,787 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Nacogdoches, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ McAdams Propane Company

📍 San Augustine, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a customer service representative responsible for performing a variety of secretarial and/or administrative work including answering phones, dispatching calls, filling propane ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Hemphill, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Account Manager

🏛️ Wallace Management

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

EOE STATEMENT: We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Cooks, Cashiers, Preps and Assistant Manager

🏛️ Fuzzy's Taco Shop

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is hiring full and part time employees to work in a fast paced restaurant with a fun atmosphere! Take our short survey assessment to apply.

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Zipps Liquor® Store Assistant Manager

🏛️ Midway Group

📍 Center, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Zipps Liquor® Store Assistant Manager performs overall store management. We have multiple locations in Conroe, TX and the surrounding counties. This is a 30-40 hour position. ----- What truly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Center, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine News Flash

San Augustine, TX
36
Followers
197
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hemphill, TX
City
Conroe, TX
City
San Augustine, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Retail Management#East Texas#Vivian#Kpg Healthcare#Tx Marble Slab Creamery#Spanish#Az Co#Med Travelers#Wallace Management#Zipps Liquor#Midway Group Center#Tyson Otr Drivers#Cdl#Otr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy