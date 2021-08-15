Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Oxnard

(Oxnard, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Oxnard-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Delivery Associate - $1500 SignOn Bonus - $17.50 Start

🏛️ Villagrana Logistics Inc

📍 Moorpark, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for enthusiastic, team players to deliver Amazon packages. Delivery Associates strive to get every Amazon order to the customer's door on-time. We offer full and part-time ...

2. Retail Associate / Device Repair Technician

🏛️ Hirthco Enterprises Inc - dba BatteriesPlusBulbs

📍 Thousand Oaks, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

BatteriesPlus Bulbs of Thousand Oaks, CA is currently hiring for full- and part-time Retail Associates / Device Repair Technicians to assist retail customers with solutions for their battery, bulb ...

3. In-Store Food Demonstration Team Manager - Hiring Now

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Thousand Oaks, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Camarillo, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. Customer Service/Sales Representative- Part time or Full time

🏛️ JOSE MOREANO-District Office

📍 Westlake Village, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our office is quickly growing and are in need of someone who we can train to fit in our office puzzle! We have both part time and full time positions available. Our Customer Service Representative ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily or Weekly - Earn $1,000-$1,400/Week

🏛️ TransForce - Local

📍 Port Hueneme, CA

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Home Daily or Weekly TransForce, Inc. is seeking full time and part time local and regional CDL Truck Drivers at our branch offices located throughout the U.S. We are the ...

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Oxnard, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Port Hueneme, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...