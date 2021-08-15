Monday: Root Treatment

God, Jesus and Satan. Everyone comes across these names and plays with the notion to believe or not. Good versus Evil. It is our Free Will that allows us to make choices. It’s easy to dismiss what you don’t understand and just let it go at that, but not believing in either is the same as allowing everything right or wrong, to be permissible. Which is where we are today in our society. If we tolerate wrong behavior as a way of life and allow things to continue just that way, then people in life will suffer in silence. God does not command us to be good or forbid us from doing wrong, He permits us to learn our lessons from the choices that we make.