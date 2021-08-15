Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Monday: Root Treatment

By Sabbath School Lesson
ssnet.org
 7 days ago

Because we are often unaware of a disease until we notice the symptoms, we often think of the disease as merely the symptoms. We think that getting rid of the symptoms means healing. Jesus approaches disease differently. He knows the root of all suffering and disease and wants to treat this first.

ssnet.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resurrection Of Jesus#Australian#Adventist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Religionssnet.org

8: Free To Rest – Teaching Plan

Key Thought: In changes in our experiences, we are either elated or depressed. But changes in circumstances has no power to change God’s relationship to us. 1. Have a volunteer read Mark 2:1-12. Ask class members to share a short thought on what the most important point is in this...
Orange, TXOrange Leader

VIDEO: FAITH: Looking at the power of our mind, thinking, and attitude

‘Always be full of joy in the Lord. I say it again—rejoice! Let everyone see that you are considerate in all you do. Remember, the Lord is coming soon. Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Spirit of the mind

“And be renewed in the spirit of your mind,” Ephesians 4:23. Here we are late into 2021 as of this writing, and we have not escaped the need of Jesus changing our hearts as believers. We need the presence of our savior so we can be the peacemakers he has...
Religionssnet.org

Friday: Further Thought ~ Free to Rest

“Keep looking unto Jesus, offering up silent prayers in faith, taking hold of His strength, whether you have any manifest feeling or not. Go right forward as if every prayer offered was lodged in the throne of God and responded to by the One whose promises never fail. Go right along, singing and making melody to God in your hearts, even when depressed by a sense of weight and sadness. I tell you as one who knows, light will come, joy will be ours, and the mists and clouds will be rolled back. And we pass from the oppressive power of the shadow and darkness into the clear sunshine of His presence.” — Ellen G. White, Selected Messages, book 2, pages 242, 243.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Hope

Steven, a humble servant of Christ Jesus to the saints who are at Athens and all the faithful in the Lord. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Beloved, the writer of Hebrews attests to us in the 11th chapter and verse 1:...
Religionssnet.org

Thursday: Rest and More

After rest, Elijah is running again. But this time God reorients his running. God understands that life in this sinful world can and will cause depression. He understands our impulse to run, but He wants to redirect our running. Instead of all the self-destructive coping mechanisms we try, He wants us to run to Him. And once we start running to Him, He wants to teach us to listen for the “still small voice” (1 Kings 19:12) that will give us rest.
Religionthealpinesun.com

Thought for the Week: Creative power

As we’ve been focusing on Living in the Kingdom through this month, we are going deeper into the realization that our true makeup is spiritual. Spirit, or the formless, is the creative and generating force in and through all of creation. Humankind, made in the image and likeness of God, therefore is spirit clothed in a body. Our life is the life of God. Though for most of us this is a foreign idea and not one that we can easily understand or accept.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: The Secret to Unfading Inner Beauty

“Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God’s sight.” – 1 Peter 3:3-4, NIV.
ReligionMilton Daily Standard

God will perfect us

“I baptize you with water for repentance, but he who is coming after me is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry, he will baptize with the Holy Spirit and with fire. His winnowing fork is in his hand, and he will clear his threshing floor and gather his wheat into the granary, but the chaff he will burn with unquenchable fire.” (Matthew 3:11-12)
ReligionThe Pilot-Independent

Theology in the trenches: ‘Reflections’

They’re all around us, you know. Reflections. Thumper saw his in the pond, and as we look in the mirror it’s easy to see where we stand on any given day. Sometimes we recognize that which we see and other times, not so much. A bad hair day might find...
Religionssnet.org

9: The Rhythms of Rest – Teaching Plan

Key Thought: The Sabbath bids us to behold the glory of the Creator in His created works. As we come close to nature, Christ makes His presence real to us and speaks to us of His peace and love. August 28, 2021. 1. Have a volunteer read Genesis 1:10,12,18,25,31. Ask...
ReligionJournal Review

The struggle with doubt

What does it take to make you doubt God’s love for you? A passage that has always amazed me is Matthew 28:16-17, “Then the eleven disciples went away into Galilee, into a mountain where Jesus had appointed them. And when they saw Him, they worshipped Him, but some doubted.” Do you see that? Even in the presence of the resurrected Christ some struggled with doubt.
ReligionJournal Inquirer

An encouraging word: Don’t let discourangement take hold and erode your life

Today, are you struggling with discouragement? Discouragement means loss of confidence or enthusiasm. If you read, listen to, or watch the news media, you’re susceptible to discouragement because so much news content pertains to disease, violence, crime, natural disasters, accidents, and social and political upheaval. It’s enough to make anyone discouraged.
Religionssnet.org

Monday: The Command to Rest

Unfortunately, sin entered this world and changed everything. No more direct communion with God. Instead, painful births, hard work, fragile and dysfunctional relationships, and on and on — the litany of woe that we all know so well as life on this fallen world. And still, even amid all this, God’s Sabbath remains, an enduring symbol of our creation and also the hope and promise of our re-creation. If they needed the Sabbath rest before sin, how much more so after?
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

What is free will?

God, Jesus and Satan. Everyone comes across these names and plays with the notion to believe or not. Good versus Evil. It is our Free Will that allows us to make choices. It’s easy to dismiss what you don’t understand and just let it go at that, but not believing in either is the same as allowing everything right or wrong, to be permissible. Which is where we are today in our society. If we tolerate wrong behavior as a way of life and allow things to continue just that way, then people in life will suffer in silence. God does not command us to be good or forbid us from doing wrong, He permits us to learn our lessons from the choices that we make.
ReligionSturgis Journal

Religion and the root of all evil

Money and religion have a long, complicated and sometimes ugly relationship. In our day, some evangelists have been able to make big bucks – Learjet, extravagant estates, Rolex watch kinds of bucks – from peddling religion. But the history of money and religion predates the televangelist by a few thousand years.
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
ReligionButler Eagle

Verse

Consequently, you are no longer foreigners and aliens, but fellow citizens with God’s people and members of God’s household, built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, with Christ Jesus himself as the chief cornerstone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy