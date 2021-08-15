Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Lame Deer

(LAME DEER, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Lame Deer companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lame Deer:

1. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Lame Deer, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

2. House Parent

🏛️ St Labre Indian Catholic School

📍 Ashland, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

St. Labre Indian Catholic School Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy St. Charles Mission School Job Description Job Title: Group Home House Parent Department: Youth & Family Services Reports To: Group Home ...

3. Donor Relations Clerk

🏛️ St Labre Indian Catholic School

📍 Ashland, MT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title: Donor Relations Clerk I Department: Development Reports To: Donor Relations Manager FLSA Status: Nonexempt - 12 month position Salary Grade: 3B ($10.91- $12.55-$14.19)/hr. Approved Date ...

4. School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Ashland, MT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring School Bus Drivers in St. Labre, MT Join us every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday For our Open Job Fairs from 10am-3pm! At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ashland, MT

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

6. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Colstrip, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Colstrip, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Colstrip, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

9. Seeking Auto Techs - We'll Help You Relocate!

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Colstrip, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

10. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Lame Deer, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...