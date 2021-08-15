Get hired! Job openings in and around Hamilton

(HAMILTON, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hamilton companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hamilton:

1. $150/Hour CRNA Needed in Hamilton, MT

🏛️ National Coalition Of Healthcare Recruiters

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $150 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate: $150/hr * Night Call: $200 * Weekend Call: $1,000/24-hour * Qualifications : CRNA * Board Certified * MT License * ACLS, BLS, PALS, NRP * 3 years experience * Facility: A ...

2. Lumberyard Assistant

🏛️ Western Building Center - Stevensville

📍 Stevensville, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lumberyard Assistant Location Name: Western Building Center, Stevensville, MT Shift: Day shift, all seasons Description: Lumberyard Assistant Western Building Center in Stevensville is seeking an ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Florence, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. CNC Machine Operator

🏛️ Glacier Tool & Die

📍 Stevensville, MT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Glacier Tool & Die is a well-established defense contractor in Stevensville, MT. We are seeking CNC operators for VMC, HMC, Mill/Turn, Turning and Surface Grinding. Operators will be responsible for ...

5. Merchandiser

🏛️ Pepsi-Cola of Missoula

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY: Display beverage merchandise on shelves, show cases, and on sales floor of retail store to attract attention of prospective customer by performing the following duties. RESPONSIBILITIES

6. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Retail Hardware Sales

🏛️ Western Building Center - Stevensville

📍 Stevensville, MT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Western Building Center in Stevensville has a full-time contractor sales position that will give you the opportunity to excel in a fast-paced retail environment. Applicants must have a working ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1116.88 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $1,116 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Hamilton, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 ...

9. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Victor, MT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

10. McDonald's Crew Memeber

🏛️ McDonald's

📍 Hamilton, MT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Hiring up to $12/hour depending on experience and availability** This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee and not McDonald's USA. This ...