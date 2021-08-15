Cancel
Titans sign Deon Yelder

By Myles Simmons
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Titans have made a switch at tight end. Tennessee announced on Sunday that the team has signed tight end Deon Yelder and waived tight end Gabe Holmes. Yelder has spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. He’s appeared in 26 games with two starts, making 10 receptions for 86 yards.

