Rockland, ID

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Rockland

Rockland Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ROCKLAND, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Rockland companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rockland:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSONlmS00

1. Custodian Maintenance

🏛️ Dale's Inc

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Custodian Maintenance to join our team! You will be responsible for maintaining a clean and orderly environment. Responsibilities: * Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition

2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,787 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $1,787 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Pocatello, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

3. Lead Setter, Customer Service/Hospitality Experience Wanted!

🏛️ Avolta

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead Setter, Customer Service/Hospitality Experience Wanted! About Us Avolta provides sustainable-living solutions to homeowners and companies throughout the country. Our team of experts and ...

4. HVAC Service Technician (Skilled Labor)

🏛️ First Call Jewel Inc

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a skilled HVAC Technician who is ready to build the career that you've always wanted with an established HVAC company? First Call Jewel of Idaho Falls, ID is looking to hire a full-time HVAC ...

5. Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Team Van Truckload Truck Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Teams ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,656 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $1,656 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Pocatello, Idaho. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1323.17 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $1,323 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Pocatello, ID. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 11 weeks ...

8. Commercial Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Mutual Insurance

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mutual Insurance Associates is looking for its next Commercial Lines Customer Service Representative . We have been helping our community and its residents since 1974 and need a Customer Service ...

9. CDL-A Company Truck Driver | Pay Increase! Earn $75k-Year

🏛️ A&A Express

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A&A Express Offers Company Drivers : * Make Up to $75,000+ Annually! * $5k Sign-On Bonus * $1,000 Referral Bonus * Safety & Production Bonuses * Clean Inspection Bonus * Medical, Dental & Vision ...

10. Truck Driver CDL A Northwest Regional - Home weekends

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Pocatello, ID

💰 $1,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION Looking for more home time and more predictability? Our Regional Positions are designed to give drivers an opportunity to stay closer to ...

Rockland, ID
ABOUT

With Rockland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

