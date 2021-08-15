No experience necessary — Wichita Falls companies hiring now

(Wichita Falls, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wichita Falls companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Pop-A-Lock of Wichita Falls

🏛️ West Texas Pal Inc

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pop-A-Lock is Hiring!!! Join a winning team of professional locksmiths. - LEARN A REWARDING TRADE - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY - TRAINING PROVIDED - FLEXIBLE HOURS We will train you to fill this ...

2. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Wichita Falls)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now offering a $500 welcome bonus! Find a career. Gain a family. You've probably never thought about working with vehicle glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all ...

6. General Labor - VA Benefits

🏛️ AVTI

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENTRY LEVEL HVAC TECH - GET TRAINED - GET CERTIFIED - GET TO WORK $28.00 - $32.00 Hourly The individual in this role will be responsible for installing, inspecting, and fixing customers' heating ...