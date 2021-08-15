Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

No experience necessary — Wichita Falls companies hiring now

Wichita Falls News Beat
 7 days ago

(Wichita Falls, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wichita Falls companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Pop-A-Lock of Wichita Falls

🏛️ West Texas Pal Inc

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pop-A-Lock is Hiring!!! Join a winning team of professional locksmiths. - LEARN A REWARDING TRADE - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY - TRAINING PROVIDED - FLEXIBLE HOURS We will train you to fill this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Wichita Falls)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now offering a $500 welcome bonus! Find a career. Gain a family. You've probably never thought about working with vehicle glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. General Labor - VA Benefits

🏛️ AVTI

📍 Wichita Falls, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENTRY LEVEL HVAC TECH - GET TRAINED - GET CERTIFIED - GET TO WORK $28.00 - $32.00 Hourly The individual in this role will be responsible for installing, inspecting, and fixing customers' heating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls, TX
With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

