No experience necessary — Wichita Falls companies hiring now
(Wichita Falls, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Wichita Falls companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Pop-A-Lock of Wichita Falls
🏛️ West Texas Pal Inc
📍 Wichita Falls, TX
💰 $3,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Pop-A-Lock is Hiring!!! Join a winning team of professional locksmiths. - LEARN A REWARDING TRADE - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY - TRAINING PROVIDED - FLEXIBLE HOURS We will train you to fill this ...
2. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Wichita Falls)
🏛️ Stevens Transport
📍 Wichita Falls, TX
💰 $70,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...
3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Wichita Falls, TX
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
4. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req
🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division
📍 Wichita Falls, TX
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...
5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 Wichita Falls, TX
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now offering a $500 welcome bonus! Find a career. Gain a family. You've probably never thought about working with vehicle glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all ...
6. General Labor - VA Benefits
🏛️ AVTI
📍 Wichita Falls, TX
💰 $32 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
ENTRY LEVEL HVAC TECH - GET TRAINED - GET CERTIFIED - GET TO WORK $28.00 - $32.00 Hourly The individual in this role will be responsible for installing, inspecting, and fixing customers' heating ...
