Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wolf Point, MT

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Wolf Point

Posted by 
Wolf Point Dispatch
Wolf Point Dispatch
 7 days ago

(WOLF POINT, MT) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wolf Point companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wolf Point:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSONhFY00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $1,764 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,764 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Wolf Point, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,512 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,512 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Wolf Point, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

4. MT - LPN - LTC - Nights - HOUSING PROVIDED ONSITE- $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Faith Lutheran Home is a 60 bed LTC facility located in Wolf Point, MT. We are looking for an LPN to work 12hr night shifts. Housing is provided onsite in efficiency apartments. There are flights ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1500/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Wolf Point, MT

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Wolf Point Dispatch

Wolf Point Dispatch

Wolf Point, MT
22
Followers
169
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wolf Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wolf Point, MT
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Mt#Vivian#Rn Long Term Care#Rn Med Surg#Lpn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy