Cedar City, UT

Start tomorrow? Cedar City companies hiring immediately

Posted by 
Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 7 days ago

(Cedar City, UT) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Cedar City-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSONgMp00

1. Pump Rig Operator

🏛️ Grimshaw Drilling

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a skilled and reliable Pump Rig Operator. You will work on a variety of water well pump installation and replacement projects performing leadership tasks. These tasks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Cafe Rio

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 6054424 Location: 1243 South Sage Drive Up to $11.50 / HR Stop in for an in-person interview from 2-4:30 PM ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Restaurant Assistant Manager - 3069

🏛️ PRP

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IHOP's Largest Franchisee Has Immediate Manager Position Available! Our Store is located at: 980 West 200 North Cedar City, UT 84720 IHOP Management Experience Salary: our salary structure is highly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Drill Rig Operator

🏛️ Grimshaw Drilling

📍 Cedar City, UT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate opening for a skilled and reliable Drill Rig Operator with experience in the air and mud rotary drilling procedures. You will work on a variety of water well drilling projects ...

Click Here to Apply Now

