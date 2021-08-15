Start tomorrow? Cedar City companies hiring immediately
(Cedar City, UT) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Cedar City-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Pump Rig Operator
🏛️ Grimshaw Drilling
📍 Cedar City, UT
💰 $27 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We have an immediate opening for a skilled and reliable Pump Rig Operator. You will work on a variety of water well pump installation and replacement projects performing leadership tasks. These tasks ...
2. Restaurant Team Member- Hiring Immediately
🏛️ Cafe Rio
📍 Cedar City, UT
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Company: Cafe Rio Inc. Position: Restaurant Team Member Department: Team Member Req #: 6054424 Location: 1243 South Sage Drive Up to $11.50 / HR Stop in for an in-person interview from 2-4:30 PM ...
3. Restaurant Assistant Manager - 3069
🏛️ PRP
📍 Cedar City, UT
💰 $45,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
IHOP's Largest Franchisee Has Immediate Manager Position Available! Our Store is located at: 980 West 200 North Cedar City, UT 84720 IHOP Management Experience Salary: our salary structure is highly ...
4. Drill Rig Operator
🏛️ Grimshaw Drilling
📍 Cedar City, UT
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We have an immediate opening for a skilled and reliable Drill Rig Operator with experience in the air and mud rotary drilling procedures. You will work on a variety of water well drilling projects ...
Comments / 0