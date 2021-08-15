Cancel
Arkdale News Beat

Job alert: These jobs are open in Arkdale

Arkdale News Beat
 7 days ago

(ARKDALE, WI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Arkdale companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Arkdale:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSONfU600

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Mauston, WI

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Mauston, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/30 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Application Analyst I

🏛️ Cerebral Staffing, LLC

📍 Hancock, WI

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI Type: Full-Time Minimum Experience: Entry-Level Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC to work for our direct client Froedtert Health in Menomonee Falls, WI as a Application ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Camp Douglas, WI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Small Animal Veterinarian

🏛️ Mauston Pet Hospital

📍 Mauston, WI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mauston Pet Hospital is seeking a licensed Wisconsin veterinarian to join our team! We are looking for a compassionate, adaptable doctor who can connect with the clientele and focus on giving the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2116.12 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Friendship, WI

💰 $2,116 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical/Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Friendship, WI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/15/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Area Extension Director

🏛️ University of Wisconsin

📍 Mauston, WI

💰 $82,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

br> The University of Wisconsin -Madison Division of Extension is seeking an Area Extension Director For Adams, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette, and Waushara Counties POSITION SUMMARY This 100% FTE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center

📍 Mauston, WI

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center (SRSTC) is recruiting to fill a Dental Hygienist position in Mauston, WI. Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center opened in 2001 and houses Wisconsin's Sexually Violent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Cooks and Dishwashers

🏛️ The Junkyard Bar & Grill

📍 Wisconsin Rapids, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cooks And Dishwashers to join our dedicated kitchen staff! You will assist in the preparation, cooking, and presentation of meals in our professional kitchen. Responsibilities

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Security Officer- Paper Distribution Facility

🏛️ Allied Universal

📍 Nekoosa, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to get back into workforce with a stable company? North America's leading security company has opportunities available in your area! At Allied Universal®, we continue to build an inclusive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Arkdale, WI
With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

