Hiring Now: These roles are open in Coarsegold

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Coarsegold.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coarsegold:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1330.83 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $1,330 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Madera, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 ...

2. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $3240/week- Madera, CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $3,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Bass Lake, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

5. Direct Sales Associate

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven is ADT's #1 authorized dealer! Established in 1999 and doing business in more than 65 markets, Safe Haven Security is looking to double in size again and expand to 40+ more markets. In ...

6. Service Coordinator

🏛️ North Fork Rancheria Indian Housing Authority

📍 North Fork, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Service Coordinator SALARY: Full-Time / Non-Exempt - 40 hours / week Salary Range: GS5-GS6 2021 RUS, $16.95 - $24.57 hr., D.O.E. SUMMARY: The Service Coordinator will be the first point of ...

7. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - CSR

🏛️ CCIS Insurance Group, Inc, Fresno, CA

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Account Manager Job Summary We're seeking an organized and highly motivated California Licensed Insurance Account Manager residing in Fresno to join our growing team. Responsibilities ...

8. E H & S Administrator - $500 New Hire Bonus

🏛️ Electronic Recyclers International

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Roles and Responsibilities v Document Control (All Facilities) Ø Help revise, update, or remove outdated controlled documents § Programs, Policies, Plans, SWOPs, & Forms Ø Help maintain Ongoing ...

9. Line Cook

🏛️ Plazuelas Mexican Restaurant

📍 Oakhurst, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What we're looking for *Great teamwork skills and attention to detail *Positive outlook and outgoing personality *Previous kitchen cooking experience preferred but not required *Experience in a wide ...

10. General Laborer

🏛️ Fäsi Estate Winery

📍 Friant, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an energetic team player. Must be able to work indoors and outdoors. We are a growing winery and are excited to add a new member of our growing team. Applicants must have a valid ...