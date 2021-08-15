Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coarsegold Daily

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Coarsegold

Posted by 
Coarsegold Daily
Coarsegold Daily
 7 days ago

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Coarsegold.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coarsegold:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bSONebN00

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1330.83 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $1,330 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Madera, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $3240/week- Madera, CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $3,240 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Bass Lake, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Tax Senior (Contract)

🏛️ Beech Valley Solutions

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Tax Senior Compensation: $45 - $55 / hour Location: Fuly Remote Nationwide (WFH) Duration: 2-3 months; this role would be during the Fall 2021 tax busy season. Preferably that would include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Direct Sales Associate

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Madera, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Safe Haven is ADT's #1 authorized dealer! Established in 1999 and doing business in more than 65 markets, Safe Haven Security is looking to double in size again and expand to 40+ more markets. In ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Service Coordinator

🏛️ North Fork Rancheria Indian Housing Authority

📍 North Fork, CA

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION: Service Coordinator SALARY: Full-Time / Non-Exempt - 40 hours / week Salary Range: GS5-GS6 2021 RUS, $16.95 - $24.57 hr., D.O.E. SUMMARY: The Service Coordinator will be the first point of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Commercial Insurance Account Manager - CSR

🏛️ CCIS Insurance Group, Inc, Fresno, CA

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Account Manager Job Summary We're seeking an organized and highly motivated California Licensed Insurance Account Manager residing in Fresno to join our growing team. Responsibilities ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. E H & S Administrator - $500 New Hire Bonus

🏛️ Electronic Recyclers International

📍 Fresno, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Roles and Responsibilities v Document Control (All Facilities) Ø Help revise, update, or remove outdated controlled documents § Programs, Policies, Plans, SWOPs, & Forms Ø Help maintain Ongoing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Line Cook

🏛️ Plazuelas Mexican Restaurant

📍 Oakhurst, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What we're looking for *Great teamwork skills and attention to detail *Positive outlook and outgoing personality *Previous kitchen cooking experience preferred but not required *Experience in a wide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. General Laborer

🏛️ Fäsi Estate Winery

📍 Friant, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an energetic team player. Must be able to work indoors and outdoors. We are a growing winery and are excited to add a new member of our growing team. Applicants must have a valid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold, CA
33
Followers
155
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coarsegold Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Unemployment#Jobs#Health Insurance#Coarsegold#Bluepipes Madera#Ultrasound Tech#Nomad#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Fuly Remote Nationwide#Adt#Safe Haven Security#The Service Coordinator#Mexican
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy