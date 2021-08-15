Job alert: These Marion jobs are accepting applications

(MARION, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Marion companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marion:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $3,029 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $3,029 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Morganton, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry

2. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Marion, NC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Quality Systems Manager

🏛️ Gerresheimer

📍 Morganton, NC

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharma, biotech, healthcare and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging and drug delivery ...

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Black Mountain, NC

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Black Mountain, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy

6. Retail Wireless Consultant

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Consultant - SAL022153 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top performers earn $65k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or you can impact lives through ...

7. Email Marketing Specialist

🏛️ WORLD News Group

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Email Marketing Specialist - full-time, benefited Company: WORLD News Group is a news organization that produces daily coverage of global, national, and cultural current events, with ...

8. Emergency Shelter Program Manager

🏛️ City of Asheville

📍 Asheville, NC

💰 $51,188 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Emergency Shelter Program Manager Print ( Apply Emergency Shelter Program Manager Salary $51,188.80 Annually Location Asheville, NC Job Type Full Time Department Community & Economic Development Job ...

9. Machinist 2nd and 3rd Shifts ($18.05 - $22.56 hr.) $1/hr Shift Diff

🏛️ BorgWarner

📍 Black Mountain, NC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BASIC FUNCTION: Machine and(or) assemble new and replacement parts by operating complex machines and equipment. Must be able to set up and operate all levels of machines including CNC and automatic ...

10. Accounts Receivable Specialist

🏛️ Parker + Lynch

📍 Spruce Pine, NC

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Parker + Lynch is actively recruiting for an on-site Accounts Receivable Specialist located in Charlotte, NC. The candidate will need to have at least 1 year of collections/AR experience preferred ...