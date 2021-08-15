Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Charlevoix

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Charlevoix.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Charlevoix:

1. Housekeeper

🏛️ STAFFORD'S HOSPITALITY, INC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come be a member of the Stafford's Hospitality Team and help us caretake our historic landmark lodging venues! Sign-on bonus offered! Job Summary: A Bay View Inn Housekeeper will clean, restock, and ...

2. Registered Nurse | RN | ER (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,678 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $2,678 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Petoskey, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2623 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $2,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Petoskey, MI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - CVICU - $2,504 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $2,504 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN CVICU for a travel nursing job in Petoskey, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVICU * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Charlevoix, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - Pre-Op - $1500.86 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Pre-Op Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Petoskey, MI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1500.86 ...

8. Restaurant Manager

🏛️ Beards Brewery LLC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Here at Beards we are passionate about craft and make as much of our product from scratch as we can. Our Front of the House Manager will oversee all employees and happenings in the dining room. The ...

9. Local CDL A Driver - Boat Mover

🏛️ Irish Boat Shop - Harbor Springs

📍 Harbor Springs, MI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Responsibilities * Safely operate company semi-truck and other work trucks to haul boats locally * Assist in moving boats on and off of cradles and trailers * Strategically position boats in ...

10. CDL-A Truck Drivers: Recruiters Standing by 24/7--CALL NOW!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Charlevoix, MI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: DEDICATED ROUTES Sign-On Bonuses up to $12,000! Home weekly or Even Daily available in select areas. NEW, VIRTUALLY UNBEATABLE TEAM RATE! New 6 CPM increase means ...