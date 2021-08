The Audi Skysphere concept has been unveiled by the brand as a convertible sports car that imagines a new kind of vehicle design that changes according to needs rather than maintaining a static aesthetic. The vehicle maintains a sleek form that will transform from a grand tourer into a sports car at the press of a button thanks to an expanding wheelbase. The vehicle is designed with Level 4 autonomy, while also featuring a 624 horsepower electric motor mounted in the rear to go from zero to 60mph in under four-seconds and offer up to 310-miles of range per charge of the 80kWh battery.