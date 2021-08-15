Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ruidoso

(RUIDOSO, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ruidoso companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ruidoso:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. HVAC Technician

🏛️ BONITO RIVER SERVICES

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Top wages for qualified person. Year round work in the beautiful ...

3. Housekeeper

🏛️ Business Solutions

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need a Reliable and Dependable Full Time or Part Time Housekeeper for our Hotel in Beautiful Ruidoso, NM. This Job Is Ideal for Someone Who Is: • Dependable -- more reliable than spontaneous • ...

4. NM-Pharmacy Tech-8- $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pharmacy TechPlease only submit candidates that area aware of their submission to our facility. Please do not allow candidates to contact facility. Please only submit candidates with an active NM or ...

5. Plumber

🏛️ BONITO RIVER SERVICES

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman level plumber needed. Top wages for qualified person. Year round work in the beautiful mountain community of Ruidoso. We have been in business for 25 years with a loyal customer base. We ...

6. Front of House Manager

🏛️ Cornerstone Bakery Cafe

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Front Of House Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Relocation to Ruidoso, NM Responsibilities: * Supervise ...

7. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,750 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,245 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $2,245 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Lease Purchase Truck Driver Job in Ruidoso, NM

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Truck Driver Job - Ruidoso, New Mexico Lease Purchase - Solos Call Today to Learn More About Our NO CASH DOWN Lease Purchase Program for Solos and Teams! John Christner ...