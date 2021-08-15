Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruidoso, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ruidoso

Posted by 
Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 7 days ago

(RUIDOSO, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ruidoso companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ruidoso:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bSONVbi00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. HVAC Technician

🏛️ BONITO RIVER SERVICES

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Top wages for qualified person. Year round work in the beautiful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Housekeeper

🏛️ Business Solutions

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need a Reliable and Dependable Full Time or Part Time Housekeeper for our Hotel in Beautiful Ruidoso, NM. This Job Is Ideal for Someone Who Is: • Dependable -- more reliable than spontaneous • ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. NM-Pharmacy Tech-8- $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pharmacy TechPlease only submit candidates that area aware of their submission to our facility. Please do not allow candidates to contact facility. Please only submit candidates with an active NM or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Plumber

🏛️ BONITO RIVER SERVICES

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Journeyman level plumber needed. Top wages for qualified person. Year round work in the beautiful mountain community of Ruidoso. We have been in business for 25 years with a loyal customer base. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Front of House Manager

🏛️ Cornerstone Bakery Cafe

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Front Of House Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. Relocation to Ruidoso, NM Responsibilities: * Supervise ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,750 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,245 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $2,245 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Lease Purchase Truck Driver Job in Ruidoso, NM

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Ruidoso, NM

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Lease Purchase Truck Driver Job - Ruidoso, New Mexico Lease Purchase - Solos Call Today to Learn More About Our NO CASH DOWN Lease Purchase Program for Solos and Teams! John Christner ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso, NM
61
Followers
218
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Front Of House#Med Travelers#Onestaff Medical#Rn Med Surg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy