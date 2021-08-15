Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sidney

(SIDNEY, MT) Companies in Sidney are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sidney:

1. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

2. Tech Help Wanted

🏛️ TRI-COUNTY IMPLEMENT INC.

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a self-motivated and dedicated AG diesel technician looking for a job? At Tri-County Implement Inc. we offer competitive wage with benefits including health insurance, life insurance, and a ...

3. Outside Sales Representative - Sidney, MT

🏛️ Precoa

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Sales Benefits: * $45,000 - $75,000 average annual compensation (uncapped earning environment ideal for successful producers) * Annual Sales Incentive Trips * Lead generation ...

4. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a hands-on Restaurant General Manager with strong experience in leadership. If you have shown great loyalty to your past employers and enjoy a leadership challenge in the Fast Food ...

5. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

6. Crude Transport Driver !!!5K SIGN ON BONUS!!!

🏛️ Marathon Petroleum

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: * Perform pre-trip inspection on equipment following Marathon Logistics Safety Policy and Department of Transportation regulations. Check truck for general ...

7. Fuel Transport Driver (Watford City, ND)

🏛️ Rolfson Oil

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN WATFORD CITY, ND! Benefits and Perks * Starting at $28/hour * Basic Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, and AD&D Insurance offered at no cost * Supplemental Life ...

8. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

9. Crude Oil Drivers Needed!!!

🏛️ Power Energy Logistics

📍 Alexander, ND

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Crude Oil Drivers to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a Tractor- Trailer truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW

10. Travel Nurse - RN - PP - Postpartum - $2529 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $2,529 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Postpartum Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sidney, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2529 ...