Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, MT

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sidney

Posted by 
Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 7 days ago

(SIDNEY, MT) Companies in Sidney are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sidney:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSONPJM00

1. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Tech Help Wanted

🏛️ TRI-COUNTY IMPLEMENT INC.

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a self-motivated and dedicated AG diesel technician looking for a job? At Tri-County Implement Inc. we offer competitive wage with benefits including health insurance, life insurance, and a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Outside Sales Representative - Sidney, MT

🏛️ Precoa

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Sales Benefits: * $45,000 - $75,000 average annual compensation (uncapped earning environment ideal for successful producers) * Annual Sales Incentive Trips * Lead generation ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a hands-on Restaurant General Manager with strong experience in leadership. If you have shown great loyalty to your past employers and enjoy a leadership challenge in the Fast Food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Crude Transport Driver !!!5K SIGN ON BONUS!!!

🏛️ Marathon Petroleum

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: * Perform pre-trip inspection on equipment following Marathon Logistics Safety Policy and Department of Transportation regulations. Check truck for general ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Fuel Transport Driver (Watford City, ND)

🏛️ Rolfson Oil

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS IN WATFORD CITY, ND! Benefits and Perks * Starting at $28/hour * Basic Life Insurance, Long Term Disability Insurance, and AD&D Insurance offered at no cost * Supplemental Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Crude Oil Drivers Needed!!!

🏛️ Power Energy Logistics

📍 Alexander, ND

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Crude Oil Drivers to join our team! You will be responsible for safely operating a Tractor- Trailer truck with a capacity of at least 26,000 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - PP - Postpartum - $2529 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sidney, MT

💰 $2,529 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Postpartum Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Sidney, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2529 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Sidney Updates

Sidney Updates

Sidney, MT
20
Followers
230
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Truck Drivers#Travel Nursing#Mt#Ag#Tri County Implement Inc#The Fast Food#Basic Life Insurance#Ad D Insurance#K B Transportation#Power Energy Logistics#Tractor Trailer#Stability Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy