Alderson, WV

These jobs are hiring in Alderson — and they let you set your own schedule

Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 7 days ago

(Alderson, WV) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Alderson are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

2. Client Service Representative (4279) needed in Pearisburg,VA - $11.25 to $12.00 per hour

🏛️ Domino's Pizza

📍 Narrows, VA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Full-time/ Part Time Salary: $11.25 to $12 per hour Location:165 Kinter Way Pearisburg VA 24134 Job Description: Great things are happening at Domino's Pizza, and we are looking for ...

3. Delivery Driver (4290) needed in Blacksburg, VA - $16.00 to $20.00 per hour

🏛️ Dominos NRV

📍 Pembroke, VA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ready to make some money?Start delivering with Dominos! Job Types:Full-time & Part-time with Flexible Scheduling Compensation:$16.00 to $20.00 per hour* *Hourly wages + average tip If you need a ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time Cleaning Tech - Scioto Services - Scioto Services

🏛️ Scioto Services

📍 Lewisburg, WV

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Overview Winans, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses across ...

6. Exercise Physiologist or Athletic Trainer

🏛️ Active Rehab Services Inc

📍 Oak Hill, WV

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time with full time potential for Ex. Phys. working in a Physical Therapy and Fitness setting. Responsibilities include overseeing Weight Management program, Personal Training sessions ...

Alderson, WV
