These jobs are hiring in Alderson — and they let you set your own schedule
(Alderson, WV) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Alderson are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Beckley, WV
💰 $37 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician
2. Client Service Representative (4279) needed in Pearisburg,VA - $11.25 to $12.00 per hour
🏛️ Domino's Pizza
📍 Narrows, VA
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Type: Full-time/ Part Time Salary: $11.25 to $12 per hour Location:165 Kinter Way Pearisburg VA 24134 Job Description: Great things are happening at Domino's Pizza, and we are looking for ...
3. Delivery Driver (4290) needed in Blacksburg, VA - $16.00 to $20.00 per hour
🏛️ Dominos NRV
📍 Pembroke, VA
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Ready to make some money?Start delivering with Dominos! Job Types:Full-time & Part-time with Flexible Scheduling Compensation:$16.00 to $20.00 per hour* *Hourly wages + average tip If you need a ...
4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Beckley, WV
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
5. Job available - immediate employment - Part Time Cleaning Tech - Scioto Services - Scioto Services
🏛️ Scioto Services
📍 Lewisburg, WV
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Overview Winans, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services provider with an unmatched reputation for operational excellence. We clean, sanitize, and service large and small businesses across ...
6. Exercise Physiologist or Athletic Trainer
🏛️ Active Rehab Services Inc
📍 Oak Hill, WV
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part Time with full time potential for Ex. Phys. working in a Physical Therapy and Fitness setting. Responsibilities include overseeing Weight Management program, Personal Training sessions ...
