Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Kingsville require no experience
(Kingsville, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Kingsville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.
1. Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee
🏛️ Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC)
📍 Corpus Christi, TX
💰 $21 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee Line Worker At Nueces Electric Cooperative, we thrive on being the organization that people love to work at. Come join our team as a Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee ...
2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates
📍 Kingsville, TX
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
3. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads
🏛️ Victory Lap
📍 Corpus Christi, TX
💰 $69,119 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...
4. Entry Level Sales Representative
🏛️ Altitude Development Group
📍 Corpus Christi, TX
💰 $250,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...
5. Maintenance Worker
🏛️ STX BEEF LLC
📍 Corpus Christi, TX
💰 $24 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location STX Beef Company LLC - Corpus Christi, TX Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level None Salary Range $13.00 - $24.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...
