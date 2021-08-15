Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Kingsville require no experience

(Kingsville, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Kingsville companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee

🏛️ Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC)

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee Line Worker At Nueces Electric Cooperative, we thrive on being the organization that people love to work at. Come join our team as a Ground Worker/Apprentice Trainee ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Kingsville, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Altitude Development Group

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Altitude is growing, and we are looking for a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and will thrive in a B2B sales role. This would be an ideal fit if you enjoy being out ...

5. Maintenance Worker

🏛️ STX BEEF LLC

📍 Corpus Christi, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location STX Beef Company LLC - Corpus Christi, TX Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level None Salary Range $13.00 - $24.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...