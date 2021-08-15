Cancel
Dover, NH

These jobs are hiring in Dover — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Dover Journal
 7 days ago

(Dover, NH) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Dover-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSOMj7d00

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Persevus

📍 Haverhill, MA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

If youre a sales pro whos ready for the big leagues, with a lot more autonomy, a lot more opportunity, a truly flexible schedule, and a complete lack of cold calling, well, keep reading. Imagine ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Manufacturing Security Officer - DOVER, NH

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Dover, NH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

HELP MAKE YOUR WORLD A SAFER PLACE! * $500 HIRING BONUS * $17/hr starting pay * Full-time & part-time available * No Security Experience Required * Growth Opportunity Available Our Security Officers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Interior Horticultural Technician

🏛️ Plantwerks, Inc.

📍 Salisbury, MA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do You Love Plants and People Part Time 32 hrs per week year round position with additional hours offered seasonally. Are you energetic and physically fit? Are you organized and motivated, able to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dominos Pizza delivery job - Sign On Bonus $600 (3201)

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Rollinsford, NH

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring Delivery Drivers to join our team! Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules and even allow you to work as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dominos Pizza delivery job (3210)

🏛️ Boston Pie dba Domino's Pizza

📍 North Hampton, NH

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring Delivery Drivers to join our team! Our Delivery Drivers get to ride around town, listen to music, and make great money! We have very flexible schedules and even allow you to work as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 South Berwick, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Portsmouth, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job title: LNA and CAREGiver Positions - Hampton and Surrounding Community Home Instead Senior Care's Seacoast and Southern NH award winning office has an immediate and on-going need for PART-TIME ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 South Berwick, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

