Ready for a change? These Dickinson Center jobs are accepting applications

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Companies in Dickinson Center are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dickinson Center:

1. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Massena, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

2. INTERNAL MEDICINE PHYSICIAN NEEDED IN POTSDAM, NY lk

🏛️ Lexicon Placements

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $274,721 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

INTERNAL MEDICINE PHYSICIAN NEEDED IN POTSDAM, NY 13676 We invite you to join our job board REGISTER AND POST YOUR RESUME / COMPANY INFORMATION TODAY 26122 job alerts Want a new job? Specialty ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - CVICU - $2,218 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Massena, NY

💰 $2,218 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN CVICU for a travel nursing job in Massena, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVICU * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

5. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Malone, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

6. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Malone, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

7. Physician / Emergency Medicine / New York / Locum or Permanent / Emergency Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ K.A. Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Colton, NY

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time ER Physician needed in Northern New York! (Reference Code: KAM) We are looking for a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Physician to join our hospital employed team. Position: Join a well ...

8. Physician / Pediatrics / New York / Permanent / Pediatric Physician- Potsdam NY Job

🏛️ Continuum Physician Recruiting

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client in Potsdam New York is seeking a permanent, full-time, Pediatric Physician to join their team. * Salary $275k per year + bonus structure * Full benefits package, including $35K sign on bonus ...

9. Physician / Anesthesiology / New York / Locum tenens / Anesthesiology Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $215 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Anesthesiology Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $203.00 - 215.00 This facility is seeking an Anesthesiology Physician for locum tenens support as they look to ...

10. Truck Driver - Class A CDL - Dedicated

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIMITED TIME! U.S. Xpress is now hiring for one of our most popular dedicated lanes with $1000 Minimum Weekly Pay! USX offers great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day