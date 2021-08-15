Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickinson Center, NY

Ready for a change? These Dickinson Center jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Dickinson Center News Alert
Dickinson Center News Alert
 7 days ago

(DICKINSON CENTER, NY) Companies in Dickinson Center are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Dickinson Center:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bSOMhMB00

1. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Massena, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. INTERNAL MEDICINE PHYSICIAN NEEDED IN POTSDAM, NY lk

🏛️ Lexicon Placements

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $274,721 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

INTERNAL MEDICINE PHYSICIAN NEEDED IN POTSDAM, NY 13676 We invite you to join our job board REGISTER AND POST YOUR RESUME / COMPANY INFORMATION TODAY 26122 job alerts Want a new job? Specialty ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - CVICU - $2,218 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Massena, NY

💰 $2,218 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN CVICU for a travel nursing job in Massena, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVICU * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Malone, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Malone, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Physician / Emergency Medicine / New York / Locum or Permanent / Emergency Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ K.A. Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Colton, NY

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-time ER Physician needed in Northern New York! (Reference Code: KAM) We are looking for a Board Certified Emergency Medicine Physician to join our hospital employed team. Position: Join a well ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician / Pediatrics / New York / Permanent / Pediatric Physician- Potsdam NY Job

🏛️ Continuum Physician Recruiting

📍 Potsdam, NY

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Client in Potsdam New York is seeking a permanent, full-time, Pediatric Physician to join their team. * Salary $275k per year + bonus structure * Full benefits package, including $35K sign on bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Physician / Anesthesiology / New York / Locum tenens / Anesthesiology Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $215 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Anesthesiology Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $203.00 - 215.00 This facility is seeking an Anesthesiology Physician for locum tenens support as they look to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Truck Driver - Class A CDL - Dedicated

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Malone, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIMITED TIME! U.S. Xpress is now hiring for one of our most popular dedicated lanes with $1000 Minimum Weekly Pay! USX offers great benefits -- including Medical that starts on your first day

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center News Alert

Dickinson Center, NY
19
Followers
195
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dickinson Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson Center, NY
City
Massena, NY
City
Malone, NY
City
Dickinson, NY
City
Potsdam, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Job Market#Dashers#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Stability Healthcare#Rn Cvicu#Club Staffing Malone#Sonography Technician#Allied Health#Med Travelers#U S Xpress#Usx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy