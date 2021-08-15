Cancel
Quitman, TX

Start immediately with these jobs in Quitman

Quitman Daily
(Quitman, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Quitman are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bSOMgTS00

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver-Flatbed

🏛️ Trucking People - Now Hiring!

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Call for immediate interview with Corrie 281-226-9982 **** Flatbed Truck Drivers with 12 mos experience needed ASAP! * Our Flatbed Truck Drivers are making .56CPM Loaded and .50CPM Empty * Weekly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Dedicated Cdl Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $1,608 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE*HOME WEEKLY*RESET ON THE WEEKEND*UP TO $1,608 WEEKLY*BENEFITS*401K*PAID VACATION*START ASAP) DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE ACCOUNT. WEEKENDS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDLA Team Driver Jobs

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Quitman, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

