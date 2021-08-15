Start immediately with these jobs in Quitman
(Quitman, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Quitman are looking for people who can start immediately.
1. Class A CDL Truck Driver-Flatbed
🏛️ Trucking People - Now Hiring!
📍 Tyler, TX
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
* Call for immediate interview with Corrie 281-226-9982 **** Flatbed Truck Drivers with 12 mos experience needed ASAP! * Our Flatbed Truck Drivers are making .56CPM Loaded and .50CPM Empty * Weekly ...
2. Dedicated Cdl Driver
🏛️ National Driver Placement
📍 Tyler, TX
💰 $1,608 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
(DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE*HOME WEEKLY*RESET ON THE WEEKEND*UP TO $1,608 WEEKLY*BENEFITS*401K*PAID VACATION*START ASAP) DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE ACCOUNT. WEEKENDS ...
3. CDLA Team Driver Jobs
🏛️ U.S.Xpress
📍 Quitman, TX
💰 $2,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...
4. Sales Representative
🏛️ AppStar Financial
📍 Tyler, TX
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Tyler, TX
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
