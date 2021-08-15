Start immediately with these jobs in Quitman

(Quitman, TX) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Quitman are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Class A CDL Truck Driver-Flatbed

🏛️ Trucking People - Now Hiring!

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Call for immediate interview with Corrie 281-226-9982 **** Flatbed Truck Drivers with 12 mos experience needed ASAP! * Our Flatbed Truck Drivers are making .56CPM Loaded and .50CPM Empty * Weekly ...

2. Dedicated Cdl Driver

🏛️ National Driver Placement

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $1,608 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

(DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE*HOME WEEKLY*RESET ON THE WEEKEND*UP TO $1,608 WEEKLY*BENEFITS*401K*PAID VACATION*START ASAP) DEDICATED BUSY NEIGHBORHOOD DISCOUNT STORE ACCOUNT. WEEKENDS ...

3. CDLA Team Driver Jobs

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Quitman, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...