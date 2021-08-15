Cancel
Talladega, AL

These Talladega companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Talladega News Flash
Talladega News Flash
 7 days ago

(Talladega, AL) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Talladega-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

1. Mechanic

🏛️ STS- School Transportation Solution

📍 Anniston, AL

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMMEDIATE OPENING!!! STS is looking for a mechanic to join our dynamic team. Increasingly responsible experience in the maintenance and repair of vehicles, including experience in the repair and ...

2. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Anniston, AL

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

3. Landscape / Groundskeeper

🏛️ Darrell Walker Workforce

📍 Springville, AL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Landscape / Groundskeeper- Springville, AL Immediate Opening - $11.00-$12.00 P/H APPLY ONLINE TODAY: www.darrellwalkerworkforce.com *Temp To Hire Opportunity depending on performance* Monday- Friday ...

4. Cashiers and Line Cooks - WEEKLY PAY, HIRING IMMEDIATELY

🏛️ Jack's Family Restaurants

📍 Munford, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you join Jack's, you are part of the family. It's not just something we say, family is who we are. We accomplish our mission of being the most loved QSR brand in the South because of our people ...

Talladega News Flash

Talladega News Flash

ABOUT

With Talladega News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

