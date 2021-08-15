Job alert: These Wyalusing jobs are accepting applications

(WYALUSING, PA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Wyalusing.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wyalusing:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $2,142 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Athens, PA

💰 $2,142 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Athens, Pennsylvania. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing ...

2. Home Supply Associate

🏛️ Sickler's Home Supply

📍 Tunkhannock, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintain and operate a Home Supply store that distributes windows, doors, and various residential construction materials. The following skills are required: *Knowledge of Building Industry is ...

3. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT&T | The Wireless Experience

📍 Shavertown, PA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to operate within a fast paced environment? Do you like being part of a team? Do you have a desire to inspire people? At AT&T - The Wireless Experience we strive to inspire our guests and ...

4. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Dushore, PA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a career helping others? Are you interested in joining a team that values passion and rewards its employees with great benefits during that time? If so, apply today to join our ...

5. Hotel Preventative Maintenance / Engineer Towanda Fairfield by Marriott

🏛️ Shaner Operating Corp

📍 Towanda, PA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***STARTING WAGE OF $14.00-17.00/HOUR*** Responsible for maintaining the general condition of the property with regards to all aspects of basic electrical, carpentry, plumbing, mechanical and painting ...

6. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Dalton, PA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.90 Location: 298 1st Ave, Gouldsboro, PA 18424 Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning ...

7. Lab Specialist

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Mehoopany, PA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Manpower is seeking Lab Specialists to support one of its client in Mehoopany, PA! Manpower is working with one of the top employers in the market for lab specialists positions in a safe work ...

8. Day Custodian

🏛️ ATS - AgTac Services, LLC

📍 Wyalusing, PA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATS Facility Services has an exciting opportunity for a Custodial Associate in Wyalusing, PA, who is motivated, efficient, and enjoys making a difference. This position offers guaranteed hours in ...

9. Truck Driving Job- Dedicated - Home Daily-Tunkhannock, PA

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Tunkhannock, PA

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RICK @ 630-291-5421 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION LOOKING FOR CONSISTENT PAY AND DAILY HOME TIME? ONLY 1 SEAT TO FILL DESCRIPTION * Drivers will average 1600 to 1700 miles per weekly * All ...

10. Truck Driver Class A Local Home Daily 1100 to 1300 per week Dedicated

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Tunkhannock, PA

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: * Compensation $1100 to $1300 per week * GUARANTEED LOCAL RUNS - Days off Tue/Wed or Wed/Thur-- * Late Model Trucks from 2018 to 2021 * * M5W Transport - Michael... 770-544-7011 ...