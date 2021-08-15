Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Shawnee, OK) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. WFH Remote Call Center Agents

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Daily responsibilities will include: * This is a Call Center position that involves answering inbound calls. * Answering a high number of inbound customer service calls, in an upbeat and positive ...

2. Call Center Agents remote

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title - Call Center Agents Contract Type: W2 Pay Rate: $12/hr on W2 Mode of interview: Phone Location: Remote Laptop will be shipped Responsibilities * CSR is Responsible for answering inbound ...

3. Senior Inside Sales Representative, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Meeker, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, IgniteTech. Have you got what it takes? Are ...

4. Sales Consultant (Remote)

🏛️ Ideal Image Development Corporation

📍 Norman, OK

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Love Aesthetics? Come Join the Ideal Image National Sales Team as an Aesthetic Sales Consultant Compensation - This position offers a very competitive compensation, including an uncapped ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Norman, OK

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Shawnee, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...