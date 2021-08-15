Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shawnee, OK

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Posted by 
Shawnee News Watch
Shawnee News Watch
 7 days ago

(Shawnee, OK) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOMaB600

1. WFH Remote Call Center Agents

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Daily responsibilities will include: * This is a Call Center position that involves answering inbound calls. * Answering a high number of inbound customer service calls, in an upbeat and positive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Call Center Agents remote

🏛️ ReqRoute,Inc

📍 Oklahoma City, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Title - Call Center Agents Contract Type: W2 Pay Rate: $12/hr on W2 Mode of interview: Phone Location: Remote Laptop will be shipped Responsibilities * CSR is Responsible for answering inbound ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Senior Inside Sales Representative, IgniteTech (Remote) - $100,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 Meeker, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, IgniteTech. Have you got what it takes? Are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Consultant (Remote)

🏛️ Ideal Image Development Corporation

📍 Norman, OK

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: Love Aesthetics? Come Join the Ideal Image National Sales Team as an Aesthetic Sales Consultant Compensation - This position offers a very competitive compensation, including an uncapped ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Norman, OK

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Shawnee, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee News Watch

Shawnee, OK
66
Followers
178
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Shawnee, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Center#Sales Consultant#Working From Home#Work From Home#Call Center#Reqroute#Ignitetech#Love Aesthetics#Spanish#Az Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy