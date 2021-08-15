Hiring now! Jobs in Sioux Center with an immediate start

(Sioux Center, IA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sioux Center-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Warehouse Worker - Shifts Beyond 9to5

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Canton, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: 800 E 60th St N , Sioux Falls, SD, 57104 Hourly pay rate : Up to $15.50 Immediate openings ...

2. Graphic Designer

🏛️ Volt

📍 Rock Valley, IA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Above and Beyond? That's Where Volt Starts. Volt is immediately hiring a Graphic Designer? in Rock Valley?, IA. Onsite work only Graphics Designer with 2-3 years experience in Adobe creative suite ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Sioux Center, IA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

4. Machine Operator - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Sheldon, IA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A manufacturing facility is looking for individuals to use CNC machine to produce precision metal parts. The starting pay is $16.00/hour, and shift hours are Monday-Thursday 6:00-4:30PM with Friday ...