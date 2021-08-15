Hiring Now: These roles are open in Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) Companies in Marathon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marathon:

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Sales Associate

🏛️ PALM TREE TREASURES

📍 Islamorada, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Palm Tree Treasures in Islamorada, FL is looking for one sales associate to join our 9 person strong team. We are located on 77522 Overseas Hwy C/O Robbie's Marina. Our ideal candidate is self-driven ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,926 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $2,926 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Marathon, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Marathon FL Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy, educating ...

5. Dockhand

🏛️ Boathouse Coral Lagoon Operations L

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are recruiting a part time Dockhand to join our team! Your position will focus on safe and efficient movement of boats, supporting boats docking at marina, fueling operations and maintaining ...

6. CDL-A Truck Driver - Choose Your Pay and Home Time + Great Benefits

🏛️ Paul Transportation

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Choose Pay and Home Time - Sign-On Bonus - Excellent Benefits Interested in Paul Transportation? Apply Now! Paul Transportation has a unique opportunity for YOU. Join ...

7. RN / Registered Nurse / Florida / Any / Travel RN-Endoscopy Job

🏛️ All Medical Personnel

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Medical Assistant Location: Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, 53222 Shift: 4/8/21 through 5/21/21 Monday - Thursday 8AM - 5PM Friday 7AM - 4PM Pay: $16.00 per hour plus up to an additional 8 hours of ...