Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon, FL

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Marathon

Posted by 
Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 7 days ago

(MARATHON, FL) Companies in Marathon are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marathon:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSOMXTn00

1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Associate

🏛️ PALM TREE TREASURES

📍 Islamorada, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Palm Tree Treasures in Islamorada, FL is looking for one sales associate to join our 9 person strong team. We are located on 77522 Overseas Hwy C/O Robbie's Marina. Our ideal candidate is self-driven ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,926 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $2,926 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Marathon, Florida. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Marathon FL Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Customer Order Specialists make someone's day every day! Shop with our HSN customers by leading them through their sales purchases and suggesting additional products they might enjoy, educating ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dockhand

🏛️ Boathouse Coral Lagoon Operations L

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are recruiting a part time Dockhand to join our team! Your position will focus on safe and efficient movement of boats, supporting boats docking at marina, fueling operations and maintaining ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A Truck Driver - Choose Your Pay and Home Time + Great Benefits

🏛️ Paul Transportation

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Choose Pay and Home Time - Sign-On Bonus - Excellent Benefits Interested in Paul Transportation? Apply Now! Paul Transportation has a unique opportunity for YOU. Join ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. RN / Registered Nurse / Florida / Any / Travel RN-Endoscopy Job

🏛️ All Medical Personnel

📍 Marathon, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Medical Assistant Location: Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, 53222 Shift: 4/8/21 through 5/21/21 Monday - Thursday 8AM - 5PM Friday 7AM - 4PM Pay: $16.00 per hour plus up to an additional 8 hours of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marathon Updates

Marathon Updates

Marathon, FL
31
Followers
243
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Life Insurance#Onestaff Medical#Medical Lab Technician#Allied Health#Hsn#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy