TUKWILA, Wash. — The end of training for the Seattle Sounders was much like any other day. Young players were putting balls away, players rehabbing from injuries were putting in a little extra work (more on that later). The atmosphere was a little different, though, which was to be expected. Former assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda had already said his goodbyes, after accepting the Atlanta United head coaching job. Djimi Traroe, also announced by the Sounders as leaving for other opportunities, was still around, and will remain with the team through the upcoming road trip. But his time, too, is rapidly coming to a close.