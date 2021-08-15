Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Stigler

(STIGLER, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stigler.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stigler:

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

2. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Muskogee, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hoyt, OK

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Manager Software Engineering

🏛️ The PC Landing Zone

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello , I need a responsible person that has experience in technology, you will be paid $800 weekly.Interested applicants should contact me through my email wellseric920@gmail.com

5. School Based-Social Services Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $37,687 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Travel is Occasional-- Must possess a valid driver's license and must maintain required car insurance. Social Services Specialist I/II Annual Salary

6. Maid I

🏛️ State of Oklahoma

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $27,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for this position, email your cover letter and resume to: recruiter@travelok.com Please indicate the job title and location that you are applying for with Tourism

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date ...

9. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

10. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking growth minded Outside Sales Reps to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while achieving ...