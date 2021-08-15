Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stigler, OK

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Stigler

Posted by 
Stigler News Beat
Stigler News Beat
 7 days ago

(STIGLER, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stigler.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stigler:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bSOMViL00

1. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Muskogee, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hoyt, OK

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Manager Software Engineering

🏛️ The PC Landing Zone

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello , I need a responsible person that has experience in technology, you will be paid $800 weekly.Interested applicants should contact me through my email wellseric920@gmail.com

Click Here to Apply Now

5. School Based-Social Services Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $37,687 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Travel is Occasional-- Must possess a valid driver's license and must maintain required car insurance. Social Services Specialist I/II Annual Salary

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Maid I

🏛️ State of Oklahoma

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $27,040 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: To apply for this position, email your cover letter and resume to: recruiter@travelok.com Please indicate the job title and location that you are applying for with Tourism

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking growth minded Outside Sales Reps to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while achieving ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Stigler News Beat

Stigler News Beat

Stigler, OK
39
Followers
209
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Stigler, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Totalmed Muskogee#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Spanish#Az Co#Club Staffing Muskogee#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy