Eureka, KS

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Eureka Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Eureka, KS) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Customer Support Specialist(Up to $15/hr + Remote)

🏛️ Five Star Call Centers

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bring your passion for energy sustainability to your career with Five Star Call Centers. We are hiring associates to work with a U.S. company leading the industry in transforming the way commercial ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 El Dorado, KS

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

ABOUT

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

