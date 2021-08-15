Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Eureka, KS) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 El Dorado, KS
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
2. Customer Support Specialist(Up to $15/hr + Remote)
🏛️ Five Star Call Centers
📍 El Dorado, KS
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Bring your passion for energy sustainability to your career with Five Star Call Centers. We are hiring associates to work with a U.S. company leading the industry in transforming the way commercial ...
3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive
🏛️ DISH
📍 El Dorado, KS
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
4. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req
🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division
📍 El Dorado, KS
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...
