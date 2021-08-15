Cancel
Blue Mountain, MS

Hiring now! Jobs in Blue Mountain with an immediate start

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(Blue Mountain, MS) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Blue Mountain companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

1. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Ripley, MS

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Major Pay Increase CDL A Independent Contractors / Owner Operators Shuttle Freight

🏛️ SE Independent Delivery Service Inc

📍 Baldwyn, MS

💰 $160,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call us immediately to discover where your PAY would INCREASE! (888) 622-6349 CDL A Independent Contractors and Owner Operators Major Pay Increase: NEW AVG PAY/Mile: $1.50/mile Up from $1.35 Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Package Handler - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Amazon

📍 Potts Camp, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Morning, Day, Weekend Location: Byhalia, MS Hourly pay rate: Up to $15.50 Immediate openings ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Cashiers and Line Cooks - WEEKLY PAY, HIRING IMMEDIATELY

🏛️ Jack's Family Restaurants

📍 Ripley, MS

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

When you join Jack's, you are part of the family. It's not just something we say, family is who we are. We accomplish our mission of being the most loved QSR brand in the South because of our people ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Blue Mountain Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

