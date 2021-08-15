Get hired! Job openings in and around Ganado

(GANADO, AZ) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ganado companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ganado:

1. Registered Nurse - Case Management- Case Manager - Travel - (CM RN)

🏛️ American Mobile Healthcare

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $1,065 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Registered Nurse - Case Management- Case Manager - (CM RN) StartDate: 08/30/2021Available Shifts: 8 D Pay Rate: $966.43 - 1065.04 Join this highly motivated team of caregivers and enjoy ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ganado, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

4. Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist - Day shift (23064)

🏛️ Health Advocates Network, Inc.

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Health Advocates Network is hiring a Computed Tomography (CT) Technologist with at least 1 year of recent experience ! This is a full-time contract position at a nationally recognized hospital ...

5. Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager

🏛️ Tsehootsooi Medical Center

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mobile Health Program/Clinic Manager to become a part of our team! The Mobile Health Program's mission is to "improve community health and wellbeing by increasing access to safe ...

6. Travel CT Technologist - $1,875 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Ganado, AZ

💰 $1,875 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel CT Technologist for a travel job in Ganado, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CT Technologist * Discipline: Allied Health Professional * Start ...

7. AZ-ED RN - $95.54/HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**36/48 SCHEDULE IS TYPICAL

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $95 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Candidates must have a minimum of (2) two years recent RN experience in the specialty that is being applied for in order to be considered, in some cases more exp may be required BLS, ACLS, PALS or ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3754.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $3,754 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Fort Defiance, AZ. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/16/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

9. Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant Need - Outpatient Locums at Government Facility - Chinle,

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Chinle, AZ

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Please see the below details regarding an excellent locum tenens opportunity that we are currently hiring for in Arizona.The ideal candidate will be a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner or Physician ...

10. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($3350/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Fort Defiance, AZ

💰 $3,350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...