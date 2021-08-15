Get hired! Job openings in and around Keene

Cancel
Keene, NH

Keene Times
 7 days ago

(KEENE, NH) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Keene companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Keene:


1. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Keene, NH

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

2. Travel RN (Medical Surgical) - Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Keene, NH

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

3. Operational Excellence Manager

🏛️ Growing Biopharmaceutical Company

📍 Jaffrey, NH

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a leading science and technology company that offers a broad range of innovative products and services to biotech and pharmaceutical drug therapies businesses. Through dedicated collaboration ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Keene, NH

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

5. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2106 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Keene, NH

💰 $2,106 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Keene, NH. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2106 / Week About ...

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Winchendon, MA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Staffing Coordinator

🏛️ TPI Staffing Group

📍 Brattleboro, VT

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WANTED: Staffing Coordinator in the Brattleboro area. Full-time, Direct Hire, Salaried Position with generous benefits. A Staffing Coordinator must be results-oriented, goal-driven, and able to work ...

8. Machine Operator

🏛️ V R Della Infotech Inc

📍 Greenfield, MA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Machine Operator Location: Greenfield, MA 01301 Duration: (Temp-to-Perm) Pay: $23/hr Shift: 2nd Shift Client: Metal Manufacturing Industry. Knowledge: Use of elementary geometry, algebra ...

9. Sous Chef

🏛️ Toll Booth Tavern - Crotched Mountain Golf Club

📍 Francestown, NH

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Toll Booth Tavern is located at the beautiful Crotched Mountain Golf Club located 20 miles west of Manchester. We operate a year round community restaurant and tavern serving upscale pup fare. We ...

10. Direct Support Professional - Multiple Programs

🏛️ Life-Skills, Inc.

📍 Gardner, MA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS SIGN ON BONUS ELIGIBLE *Positions available in: * Winchendon * Gardner * Leominster * Lancaster If you are dedicated and energetic person and want to work as part of a team, we might have ...

Keene, NH
With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

