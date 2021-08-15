Cancel
MLB

Braves vs Nationals game thread

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins when they wrap up a series against the Washington Nationals Sunday at Nationals Park. The Braves’ offense has been rolling slugging eight home runs in the series. Dansby Swanson has three homers in the first two games while Ozzie Albies has homered in four straight games overall. Drew Smyly will be looking for that type of run support Sunday when the takes the mound against Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino.

