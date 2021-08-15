Braves vs Nationals game thread
The Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins when they wrap up a series against the Washington Nationals Sunday at Nationals Park. The Braves’ offense has been rolling slugging eight home runs in the series. Dansby Swanson has three homers in the first two games while Ozzie Albies has homered in four straight games overall. Drew Smyly will be looking for that type of run support Sunday when the takes the mound against Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino.www.talkingchop.com
