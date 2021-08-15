Elliot Page Shared a Downright Smoldering Shirtless Selfie on Instagram

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleElliot Page deserves a big thank you from the world. Actually, he deserves multiple thank you's, all for a single photo he shared on his Instagram Story this weekend. The 34-year-old actor shared a shirtless mirror selfie Friday that gave the world a great look at the confidence trans people can enjoy when they're given the opportunity to live their truth (thank you) and a great look at what a living embodiment of the fire emoji looks like (Thank. You.).

