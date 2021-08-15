Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in San Jose.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Jose:

1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative

🏛️ Jobot

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rockstar pharmaceutical QMS sales positions***Remote****Dynamic results oriented company and team This Jobot Job is hosted by: Anjolee Peterson Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply ...

2. Case and Crate Crewmember

🏛️ HQ Pack

📍 Newark, CA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Case and Crate Crewmember FULL-TIME $22/hr Starting hourly pay is between $20.00 and $22.00/hour depending on experience. Working as part of a production team, the Case and Crate crew members build ...

3. Office Accounting Administrator

🏛️ Sandbar Solar & Electric

📍 Santa Cruz, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sandbar is a local Santa Cruz solar and electrical contractor who has been in business for over 17 years with a variety of projects including design/build, commercial electrical, commercial solar ...

4. CDS Senior Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Senior Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

5. Biotech Sales Associate/Account Manager

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Milpitas, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a Sales Associate/ Account Manager with experience in Biotech Sales! This Jobot Job is hosted by: Emmet Nitto Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

8. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $70k-$79k/Year + No-Touch

🏛️ Hub Group - Dedicated

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $79,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Hiring CDL-A Local Truck Drivers Local / Home Daily - Average $70,000-$79,000 Yearly - No Touch Freight Enjoy daily home time, higher pay, a predictable schedule and more with local ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $29/Hour + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - San Jose, CA

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division - Golden Brands is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Start at $29/Hour + Overtime + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily NO Experience Required Reyes Beer Division ...